The mascot of Field Artillery has taken to social media in hopes of settling a beef with Fort Sill’s Family Morale Welfare and Recreation.
The controversy began in early July when officials with FMWR ruled the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery softball team ineligible to play in the post-wide softball tournament due to a roster issue.
Since the ruling, Sgt. Big Deuce VIII, the official mascot of Field Artillery and the 2-2 FA, has lit a torch to get his fellow soldiers back on the field. The Equus Asinus has taken to social media, where he has a following in the thousands, in hopes that supporters will take up the cause as well.
However, even after posting pictures of himself from the Old Post Quadrangle where he reminded everyone of “Deuce’s Dozen” number 2 — Never pass up the chance to use the OPQ as your bathroom — and even going so far as to request the use of Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper’s open door policy, there seems to be little to no chance the ass will succeed.
“Those are the rules,” FMWR officials said in a Facebook post. The organization then went on to invite Deuce to the “Dog Days of Summer” celebration and even made a peace offering in the form of a collapsible water bowl.
Deuce, as stubborn as a mule, was unmoved. While not specifically saying no, he left little room for negotiations.
“I feel that an injustice has been done,” Deuce said while being groomed like a movie star by Sgt. Tanner Tite, noncommissioned officer in charge of mascots. “This is just egregious and frustrating. We had these dope jerseys all lined up and ready to go and with only two losses going into the tournament, we could have been in contention for a top spot. I was pretty amped.”
While his dreams of a softball championship may have been crushed like the carrot he was chomping on, Deuce said he and his fellow soldiers were looking for redemption and retribution in the form of a challenge.
“I’m personally inviting the winner of the tournament to play us in an exhibition game,” Deuce invited. “I’ll be there and so will the team. Short Round too. Let us know and we’ll play anywhere and anytime.”
This isn’t Deuces first foray into controversy and over the years his ancestors have caused quite a stir on Fort Sill and in the Lawton community.
The “Big Deuce” battalion’s tradition of having a donkey mascot goes back 65 years, said Lt. Col. Peter S. Salfeety, battalion commander.
In 1950, Command Sgt. Maj. John Sanders followed his commander’s order to “get me an ass.” He procured the original Big Deuce from his father in Texas and the tradition has continued since.
For the battalion, Big Deuce is an important part of its lineage, said Salfeety, but he, along with his squad-mate Short Round, also play a major role in ceremonies and recruiting efforts. Through social media platforms and in-donkey appearances, the battalion is hoping to grow his following and use Deuce to tell the Army’s story.
A mule has long been the mascot of the U.S. Army because of its usefulness in military operations, and the donkey represents that history, said Salfeety. The battalion’s unit insignia also features a mule soldier to commemorate the unit’s history as a pack artillery unit, and both the unit and the donkey share the name “Big Deuce.”
“They’re massively important to what we do,” Salfeety said. “And he’s unique in that we’re one of only two units in the entire Army authorized a live mascot, with the other unit being the United States Corps of Cadets.”
While the life of a mascot can be one of privilege, Salfeety said he has very high expectations for his four-legged charges and during his first two months in command, the animals have exceeded his goals. In fact, the team of Deuce and Short Round just passed their annual exams with “flying colors.”
“The veterinarian who checked them out said ‘Deuce is the most bougie, well-kept Gucci donkey I’ve ever seen in my career,’” said Salfeety. “We’re very proud of Deuce and our soldiers who care for them.”
The mascots participate in numerous ceremonies, including changes of command, retirements, re-enlistments and community outreach, said Tite. The animals are treated much like the soldiers they work with. They’re subject to many of the same rules and regulations and can receive Article 15’s (administrative disciplinary actions) and lose rank.
The battalions longest serving donkey, Deuce VI, began service in March 1995 and retired in 2015 but his service wasn’t always honorable, according to records.
Big Deuce VI was demoted twice and received multiple Article 15s for offenses ranging from leaving his assigned place of duty without permission, to being caught heading north on I-44 allegedly attempting to go AWOL, to assaulting a commissioned officer in his change of command and relieving himself in the presence of the commanding officer.
With all that hard work and sometimes trouble, the animals need the chance to “let their hair down” and will take leave at least once a year, said Tite. Just like soldiers, they will fill out leave forms, complete with a hoof signature, and depart the post for a nice one-to-two-week vacation on a ranch.
After service, Deuce and Short Round will go out to pasture on a volunteer’s farm after rigorous vetting process, said Tite.
Asked why he serves, Deuce talked about carrots, daily brushings and his teammate Short Round. He said he enjoys the family-like atmosphere and working with some of the best men and women the nation has to offer.
“I’m asked that a lot and it’s something I love to talk about,” said Deuce. “When asked, I like to think about ‘Deuce’s Dozen’ number 3 — Never go anywhere without your goat/battle buddy— and ‘Fires 50’ number 45 — Life is more fun with great teammates — and I’ve got the greatest.”