OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law a bill intended to expand the use of the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment Survey to all public schools.
Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, is the author of House Bill 1103, which requires public schools throughout the state to administer the survey every two years, beginning with the 2022-23 school year, subject to the availability of federal funds. He said only about 46 percent of Oklahoma’s public schools use the survey in grades six, eight, 10 and 12 to help determine risk and protective factors that correlate to behavioral health problems such as substance abuse, depression or other factors.
The survey is administered with help by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The department provides feedback to schools on the data they compile and attempts to help schools determine next steps in assisting students.
The survey is voluntary, and parents can opt out their child from taking it if they wish. This survey has been administered in its present form since 2004.