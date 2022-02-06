FISTA officials plan to begin work this month to convert the former Sears department store in Central Plaza into the first phase of office space for defense contractors.
Smith & Pickel Construction opened its second round of bids Friday, securing the final pieces of the conversion work to be done by subcontractors working under the Oklahoma City construction firm hired to function as project manager. Smith & Pickel CEO Matt Thomas said his firm would be ready with recommendations on subcontractors when the FISTA Development Trust Authority meets in special session at noon Monday, meaning authority members can approve the selections and set contracts into place.
Thomas said there are no bids missing that would prevent the project from moving forward, and the plan has been for the conversion work to begin in February. Phase one renovations are slated to be complete by November, meaning the first tenants could move in, said FISTA Director James Taylor. Four defense contractors already have a presence in Lawton, holding temporary quarters in FISTA’s Business Integration Center until they can move into their permanent home. Thomas said the winning subcontractors would be announced after the trust authority votes Monday.
Friday’s session was necessary after a a bidding process in late December failed to attract about one-third of the identified project construction areas needed for conversion. That work ranges from erecting steel, interior concrete and framing, to installing the digital technology needed by the tenants.
Smith & Pickel initially set 26 project categories, but drew bids in only 16 areas. Friday’s bidding session had 28 categories, because what had been a combined technology category was broken into three: telecom, CCTV and access controls/intrusion detection. Three categories, including asphalt work, were deferred to a later time as a cost-saving measure.
Bids opened Friday include structural steel fabrication and erection, interior and exterior concrete, millwork and stone counter work, doors/frames/hardware, glass and glazing system, tile, signage, and digital-related work. The most expensive categories were work on doors and framing ($402,500), tile ($221,499 to $237,760), and signage ($354,519).
Overall, the most expensive of the conversion work comes in three areas: framing/drywall/ceiling/fiber reinforced polymer, where bids range from $757,300 to $1.4 million; electrical/lighting systems, where bids range from $1.321 million to $1.509 million; and heating/ventilation/air conditioning, where bids ranged from $699,000 to $955,800.
Dubbed FISTA 1, the conversion project will focus on 100,000 square feet of hollowed-out, former retail space on the west end of Central Plaza. Construction will convert the space to secured working areas for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. Work on that area will be completed before the trust authority turns it attention to FISTA 2, the former Dillard’s store on the mall’s south side.