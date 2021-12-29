Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority are expected to take action next week on bids that will allow renovations to begin on the former Sears store in Central Plaza.
Project manager Smith & Pickel Construction opened bids Tuesday from subcontractors seeking to handle work ranging from installing security fencing and paving a parking lot, to erecting walls inside the former retail complex. While bids were sought in 26 categories, companies submitted bids in only 16 categories.
Smith & Pickel owner/president Matt Thomas said he will discuss options with FISTA officials about addressing the 10 categories that didn’t receive bids, so a recommendation can be made to the full trust authority at next week’s meeting. While important, the categories without bidders won’t prevent renovations from beginning, Thomas said, adding there also is a time element involved so outlining a new option won’t be delayed too long.
“We can still move ahead,” he said, of renovations that will turn the hollowed-out 100,000-square-foot retail space on the west end of Central Plaza into work space for military defense contractors who will work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Dubbed FISTA 1, Sears will be the first space converted for defense contractor use, followed by plans to convert the former Dillard’s store on the mall’s south side. Midwest Wrecking Company had completed most demolition work associated with both retail spaces, providing a blank canvas that will allow subcontractors to repurpose the areas for use by defense contractors who need work space with high security. FISTA’s 2021-2022 budget identified $2.269 million for the Sears renovation; funding to renovate Dillard’s has not yet been identified.
“We’ll present our recommendations at that meeting,” Thomas said.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority designated Smith & Pickel as the project manager for the FISTA 1 conversion in September, meaning that firm will analyze bids from subcontractors and make recommendations that the trust authority still must approve before they are put into place. Smith & Pickel also will oversee the construction project, working with subcontractors who will handle specific work. That work ranges from things such as minor demolition and security fencing, to framing/drywall and ceiling work; heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades; and electrical work.
According to bids submitted Tuesday, the most expensive work will be centered on those last three categories.
Bids for framing/drywall/ceiling/fiber reinforced polymer included $1.4 million from Nail Commercial Interiors; $1.1 million from Taylor Brothers; and $757,300 from Drywall Systems Inc.
Electrical/lighting systems bids totaled $1,321,000 from Willmar Electric Service; $1,475,000 from Ross Electric; and $1,509,000 from Shawver & Son.
Heating/ventilation/air conditioning system bids totaled $699,000 from Cool It; $701,400 from Pippin Brothers; $815,000 from Dehart Heating and Electronics; $916,30 from Kayser Mechanical; and $955,800 from Harrison-Orr Air Conditioning.
Areas that didn’t receive bids — meaning they will have to be re-evaluated — include asphalt parking lot; interior and exterior concrete; structural steel fabrication and erection; doors/frames/hardware (materials); glass/glazing systems; speciality materials; signage; digital display screens; and telecom, CCTV, access controls, intrusion detection.