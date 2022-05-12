On the east end of the Great Plains Technology Center campus, on a fenced-in concrete lot only a few yards from Building 200, is a three-bedroom, two-bath house built, top to bottom, by the school’s students.
The student-built house is a fundraiser for the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation, which funds scholarships, events, and numerous other necessities at the school. The house also is one of the biggest opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in the fields they’re studying.
“It’s how they choose what they want to do,” Clayton Snodgrass, a construction instructor and one of the principal designers of the house, said. “In the real world, everyone who works in these fields specializes in something, and this is a way to figure out what that might be.”
This is the ninth student-built house at Great Plains. Usually, a house is completed every other year, but construction on this year’s house, which began in late 2019, was somewhat delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We got to work about three months on it before the pandemic made us stop,” Snodgrass said. “Usually, the whole process takes us about 18 months.”
On Sunday, an open house will be held where people interested in bidding on the home will be able to see the finished product. After that, bidding will be open, and will remain open until the official opening of sealed bids at 2 p.m. May 31. The minimum bid is $120,000.
Students from various disciplines’ work is on display in the home, including wiring, carpentry, construction, HVAC and many more.
Karen Bailey, director of the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation, which provides the funds for building the house, said that similar programs are rare at technical schools.
“We’re the only ones in the area that offer a program like this,” Bailey said.
Snodgrass said that the opportunity to build the house is one of the most important parts of his students’ education.
“The Foundation is a savior on this, for us,” Snodgrass said. “This is far superior to learning from a book, and if we didn’t have this, we’d have to simulate it in our shop, which wouldn’t be nearly the same as actually doing it.”