The FISTA Development Trust Authority is moving forward with plans to launch FISTA I conversions.
Smith & Pickel Construction, the construction management firm selected by the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) trust authority to oversee the conversion project, will open bids Tuesday from subcontractors who will perform that conversion work. When the trust authority set is budget into place for the current fiscal year, that budget indicated a $2.269 million total cost associated with the initial conversion project.
The work will focus on renovating the former Sears complex on the west side of the mall into space to serve military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross Functional Teams housed there. Opening bids Tuesday will give Smith & Pickel time to analyze bids before preparing its recommendation on subcontractors to the trust authority at its Jan. 4 meeting.
As construction manager, Smith & Pickel is in charge of construction for FISTA offices and multiple interior shell spaces. The concept is similar to one used by the Lawton Board of Education when it used Crossland Construction as project managers on its Eisenhower Middle School construction project, with that firm taking the lead construction role and providing management oversight.