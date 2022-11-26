A bicyclist was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital after, Lawton police said, he failed to stop for traffic on a busy roadway and was struck by a motor vehicle Wednesday morning.
Police and first responders were called at 9:06 a.m. to Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road regarding the collision.
After investigating, the Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Division determined that the vehicle was driving eastbound on Cache Road when the individual on a bicycle failed to yield for oncoming traffic when crossing the road, according to a statement from LPD.
The individual was transported to OU Medical for medical treatment. No information about the person’s condition has been released.
The LPD Traffic Division is investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.