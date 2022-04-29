After nearly two years of service at Fort Sill, Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison, the commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School and Deputy Commanding General at Fort Sill, will be moving to a new post in Virginia.
His new post will be at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, where he will take on the role of U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, commanding an organization within U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command called G-3/5/7.
“It’s a 378-member organization that’s made up of both civilians and soldiers,” Harrison said, briefly discussing his new post during a retreat ceremony held in his honor on Thursday. “I’ll be working to organize training operations.”
The ceremony began, unofficially, with a presentation of the Legion of Merit award to Harrison from Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, the commanding general of Fort Sill.
Before presenting the award, Kamper spoke about Harrison and his tenure at Fort Sill, noting a nickname he was given during his time on post, “The People’s General.”
“This is the start of the bittersweet season here,” Kamper said. “We will very much miss Rich at Fort Sill.”
Kamper particularly congratulated Harrison on the work he did at Fort Pickett in Virginia, after the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan. Harrison helped coordinate the transfer of refugees from Afghanistan into the U.S., something he succeeded at despite massive challenges, according to Kamper.
“The work Rich did in Afghanistan, with a pick-up team, working across a whole enterprise with basically no infrastructure to do what he was trying to do, was spectacular,” Kamper said.
Harrison’s most important job on Fort Sill was commanding the Air Defense Artillery School, according to Kamper. But Kamper said that in reality, Harrison had duties far beyond his role as commandant. Duties he handled deftly, Kamper said.
“Rich, thanks for putting your arms not just around the commandant stuff, but around the whole of Fort Sill while you were here,” Kamper said.
Harrison said farewell to Fort Sill, and to the wider Lawton-Fort Sill community.
“I’ve gained weight eating at the local restaurants here, got my car fixed, and I even joined the VFW here,” Harrison said. “I’ve become a part of this community, and I know that I’ll always have a place here.”
The ceremony ended with a playing of the bugle call, “Retreat,” accompanied by cannon fire. Once the song was finished, Harrison made an about-face turn toward the audience. A long moment of silence passed before a soldier approached Harrison, presenting him with an artillery shell symbolizing the one fired in his honor.