DUNCAN — Investigators said a man running from a warrant led a Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase before fighting back while being placed under arrest.
Danny Keith Mott, 47, of Duncan, made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court on Tuesday for felony counts of assault and battery on a police officer and for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Bradley Jenkins stated he was at Dollar General, 1850 Terry Road, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he noticed Mott lean back and stare at him before quickly walking down an aisle of the store. The deputy staked out Mott’s car and learned he had a valid arrest warrant, the probable cause affidavit states.
Jenkins stated Mott got in his car and rolled through a stop sign, stopped late at another and had a dimmed brake light when Jenkins tried to pull him over. Mott sped away and raced down a county road at up to 75 mph before turning into the drive of a home and stopping, according to Jenkins. Mott took off running to the front door with the deputy chasing before telling him to stop and get down, the affidavit states. When that failed, Jenkins stated he grabbed his arms and they ended up in a grappling match.
When Jenkins tripped over trash on the porch, Mott “jumped on top of me and began swinging” at his head, according to the affidavit. The deputy stated he was able to deflect some punches while others landed.
“After he was unable to disable me, he finally stood up and ran inside the residence,” Jenkins stated.
Jenkins used his expandable baton to smash the front door glass and get inside where he stated Mott was waiting with a floor speaker held like a club, the affidavit states. When the deputy kicked the door open, he stated Mott threw the speaker at him before grabbing a 10-pound barbell and acting like he was going to throw it. He suddenly dropped it for what appeared to be a gun.
“I then saw what appeared to be a black and brown in color rifle leaning up against a dividing wall …” Jenkins stated. “When he grabbed the rifle, I heard the pellets rattle inside it and knew it was just a pellet or BB gun.”
Jenkins pointed his service weapon at Mott and ordered him drop his gun. Mott threw the gun across the house and, again, grabbed the speaker from the floor, according to the affidavit. When a Comanche Police officer arrived, Mott dropped the speaker and surrendered to him, Jenkins stated.
Mott told the police officer he was a member of the Cherokee tribe with a 2010 conviction for resisting police, Jenkins stated. There were concerns he would have to deal with federal law enforcement due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling regarding the reservations of the Five Tribes. The home is near the Chickasaw Nation land boundary but still within Stephens County jurisdiction, Jenkins stated.
Jenkins had scratches on the left side of his face and blood under his ear as well as scratches to his elbow and arms, the affidavit states. There also was bruising and back pain identified.
Mott was medically cleared and taken to the Stephens County Detention Center. While en route, he is accused of trying to kick out a sheriff’s unit’s back window, according to the affidavit.
Held on $50,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the state’s witnesses, Mott returns to court at 9 a.m. July 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.