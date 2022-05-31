Josh Jenkins is not your typical high school graduate. He has a wife and three children, a full-time job as the senior trainer for Viridian Coffee and, oh yeah, he’s 32.
Jenkins recently received his long-overdue high school diploma from Excel Adult High School through a pilot scholarship program initiated by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. Jenkins was made aware of the program by a friend. After applying, he sat for an interview with the Lawton Public Library which would serve as his scholarship sponsor for the program.
“The only thing I had to pay for was my transcripts,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins had attended high school at Eisenhower up until about the midway point of his senior year when, due to outside forces, he was forced to quit school, find an apartment and get a full-time job.
“If I wasn’t able to provide my transcripts I would have had to start from the beginning,” Jenkins said.
The school was able to send his transcripts to Excel. But even if Jenkins had to start from the bottom and work his way up he was determined to get his diploma. Besides, working his way to the top was something he was used to.
Jenkins began working in the food service industry when he was 16, by the time he was 19 he was working as a general manager.
“I was running stores and I was doing it without the education. Granted, I had to climb that ladder a different way than most people have to, but I was really fortunate to be able to have that drive to be successful, but there was always that piece missing,” Jenkins said.
With a daughter heading into high school soon herself, Jenkins wanted to complete his high school education not just for himself, but for his children. Now, his diploma hangs prominently on his wall for him to point toward, to let his children know how important it is to believe in yourself.
On May 23, a few weeks after completing his education through Excel, Jenkins was honored at a Lawton City Council Meeting where he was presented a certificate from Lawton Mayor Stan Booker in recognition of his accomplishment.
Not only was Jenkins the first person from Comanche County to complete the program, but he was also only the second person in the state of Oklahoma to complete the program.
“It didn’t seem like a pilot program, so bravo to them. I’ve never seen a pilot program go that smoothly. It was was really a smooth process all around,” Jenkins said.
The online program is entirely self-directed, according to Jenkins, and students can finish at their own pace.
“I would encourage everybody else in the community that has stories like mine to do it. It’s streamlined. You just have to be self-motivated. As long as somebody is self-motivated, and they’re willing to do the work, it’s really attainable no matter where you’re at in life,” Jenkins said.
With the support of his wife, Angela Jenkins, he was able to finish the program in just under four months.
“Unfortunately, neither of us are good at math, so she couldn’t help tutor me there. But she could help me out with grammar. She has a degree in communication so she’s very good at writing,” Jenkins said.
With his high school diploma under his belt, Jenkins is now considering a college education.
“I haven’t explored too deeply yet, but it is something I want to do,” Jenkins said.
If his tenacity and motivation from this experience are any indication, college will be no trouble for Jenkins.