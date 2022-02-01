In 100 years of life, Bertram Barnett’s fondest memories are of flying.
Barnett learned to fly from a man who owned a plane in Grandfield, the town he lived in until he moved to the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center in 2017, when he was 96.
In World War II, he was a flight engineer for three years, and when the war ended, he taught others how to be a flight engineer at Shepherd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas.
“Flying was always in the back of my head,” Barnett said. “It was easy to learn.”
Barnett turned 100 years old Sunday and is the oldest resident at the VA Center. He’s in a wheelchair, and doesn’t hear very well, but when the conversation turns to flying, to his wedding day in 1947 or to his preferred pastime of playing checkers, his face lights up.
After his military career ended, Barnett became a farmer and professional crop duster, flying through fields in Oklahoma and Texas, spreading pesticide from his plane. Or sometimes taking his wife, Gussie, with him, flying just to fly.
“I would go up twice a day,” Barnett said. “One was for work and one was for fun.”
Gussie worked as a teacher in Grandfield for 20 years or more. She died in 2010. Bertram continued to farm right up to the point he moved to the VA Center.
Each time he’s asked about how he lived to be 100, Barnett gives the same answer.
“A day at a time,” Barnett says.
Though Barnett has had a long life, when asked overall about memories from his past, he doesn’t say much. He pauses a long while, and smiles, reflecting.
“It was a good life,” Barnett said.