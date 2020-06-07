This year was suppose to be one of my greatest milestones. From getting dressed to go to prom to hearing “congratulations class of 2020, we made it!” Despite losing these memorable events I am still able to say I created a few memories along the way. COVID-19 has affected me viciously, and this is my quarantine story.
At first the virus was not such a big deal, I was still able to work and I have recently gained more hours. However, I was told March 16 2020 would be my last day. My job closed to the public causing part-timers — like myself — to not be scheduled until further notice. For many they were excited to not have to go to work, but for me this was a disaster. I was just starting to get serious about saving money for a car before I left for college. I was upset until I found out I was able to file for unemployment, and I was excepted. I am able to save some money toward my car with my unemployment. This was a blessing.
Most girls dream of becoming a princess for the night, and yes I am talking prom. I was unsure if I wanted to go, but I had just come to the decision of attending. During spring break I was going to go shopping for my prom dress, then Covid-19 had everything getting canceled. This in fact gave me a slight relief. Despite my previous decision I did not want to have to spend a lot of money on one night. People of facebook started pages called “Adopt a Senior.” I was was able to get adopted on two of the pages by two different people. One of my adopters bought me a box and it was sent to me the day before prom was supposed to occur. This box contained material to set up my own prom and I was able to throw it in my back room with my family.
Every year a student with the proper requirements is able to walk the stage, and move their tassel. For the class of 2020 we were stripped of that opportunity. Covid-19 took this greatest moment in high school for me. However, the free time I have, has enabled me. This time being out of school has allowed me to get my driver’s license and take senior pictures to send out announcements. Administrators also have suggested a virtual graduation, and/or pushing it back.
All in all Covid-19 has allowed me to spend quality with family, and do things I would have never had time for. Although this virus has taken opportunities from me, it has also opened up doors to a greater happiness. Class of 2020 was born during a disaster, so Covid-19 will not destory us.