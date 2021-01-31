ELGIN — You find out what people feel about you when you’re hurting worst.
That’s a lesson beloved Southwest Oklahoma musician Waylon Holley learned all too well Saturday before the near-capacity crowd that packed into Harley’s Club in Elgin Saturday.
Holley cut up his left hand pretty badly in December 2020 with a table saw accident. The left hand is the one that’s used to hold down strings to produce chords for guitarists and bassists, both instruments in which he works with.
On Saturday, less than two months after the catastrophic accident, Holley returned to his love before an audience that were just happy he was in the house.
“I can’t believe so many people showed up to this place,” he said. “I have so many cool friends.”
With a bandage on his left hand, Holly defied expectations by grabbing a guitar and finding a way to improvise. Musicians do that kind of thing. After asking the audience if they like George Strait, he plucked on his strings. Then he stopped and made one last announcement before launching into “I Cross My Heart.”
It was Holley’s first foray onto stage to perform. When the stagelight shined in his eyes, it was like he’d never been sidelined.
“I ain’t perfect,” he said, “but I try hard.”
And that’s all the audience could want as a dozen couples began to slow two-step to his croon.
Terry Allen, an ace singer himself, helped organize the benefit for his long-time friend. He said Holley has been there for so many people to perform and organize benefits in the past. It was only fitting, the love shown Saturday.
Legendary auctioneer Don Armes took to the stage and did his magic during a not-so-silent auction. He’s good at what he does. How else do you explain a woman’s under garment being sold for $65?
A Fender Stratocaster guitar donated by Bob Avila was the top prize during the auction. The benevolence of the audience was on full-display when it was bought for $600. The guitar was then donated to the humbled Holley.
“I love you all, thank you so very much,” he said.