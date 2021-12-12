The artwork of twin sisters Peggy Richard Chun and Bobbie Richard Segler will be on display and for sale beginning at 2 p.m. Dec. 26 during an open house at the Cache Road Liquor & Wine Tasting Room, 2002 Cache Road.
The two women became well-established artists who worked in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel and several other mediums. Each sister has work held in several prestigious museums as well as private and corporate collections across the globe.
Money earned from the event will be used in the care for their youngest brother, Peter Richard. He, like his sisters, is suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
If you’re unable to attend and would like to contribute, you can also visit the GoFundMe campaign established to raise money to assist in Peter Richard’s care: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-peter-richard-climb-that-mountain-again.