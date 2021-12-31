Elgin’s Ben Roberts, better known to many as Benedict the Owl, will perform Saturday at the All-American Mascot Contest at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
The process of becoming a part of the mascot competition began in September, with a lengthy try-out process in Texas. But for Roberts, the process of becoming an All-American Mascot began in freshman year of high school, three years ago.
“There were no try-outs to be the mascot,” Roberts said. “I was asked to do it. I always liked dancing around and being funny.”
For the Texas try-outs, there wasn’t a set routine. Instead, Roberts and the other mascots were asked to come up with a performance all their own.
“You had to make your own show, skit or dance to present,” Roberts said.
Roberts will perform with 50 other mascots from high schools around the country. He and his family traveled to Orlando on Monday to stay at a partially paid-for room at Universal Studios. Roberts said he was honored to be selected for the contest.
“I was excited,” Roberts said. “I’m proud I made it.”
Roberts is used to performing for much smaller crowds than the one gathered at the Citrus Bowl. Usually, he entertains the crowd at Elgin High School games.
“There’s going to be 60,000 people there,” Roberts said. “I’ve only performed for a few hundred before.”
Roberts is a junior at Elgin High School. After graduation, he intends to go to Duke Medical School to become a doctor.