DUNCAN — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the death penalty for a Stephens County man.
Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks received the ruling Tuesday that withdrew the opinion reversing Miles Sterling Bench’s conviction for the 2012 murder of Braylee Henry, 16, of Velma. The court’s order is expected to stand, Hicks said.
Earlier this year, the court reversed the conviction of Bench based upon the historic McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling by the United States Supreme Court. The McGirt ruling established that the State of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction over Native American defendants or victims.
On Aug. 12, the court issued a unanimous opinion, Matloff v. Wallace, where the retroactive application of the McGirt ruling was not appropriate and, in that decision, noted that Bench received relief to which he wasn’t entitled.
The opinion was issued the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, which handles appeals for the State of Oklahoma. The Attorney General filed an application to withdraw its order reversing the Bench conviction. The withdrawal of the opinion reinstates the conviction and sentence of death imposed after a month-long trial in 2015.
“I am excited to see that the court reconsidered its reversal of the Bench conviction and have reinstated his conviction and sentence of death,” he said. “While I recognize that there are still hurdles in the way, this is a major step in seeing that justice is done in this case.”
Hicks said this latest ruling by the appeals court allows for the victim’s families a chance to heal.
“By recognizing that convictions that were final before McGirt was decided by the United States Supreme Court, victims, and their families, in Oklahoma now have the assurance that they will not have to sit through another agonizing trial,” he said. “I am very happy to see the Oklahoma Court take steps toward narrowing the scope of the McGirt decision.”
Hicks said there is a surety that Bench will make another appeal. But he feels the original ruling is on firmer footing.
“I am confident that Bench’s attorneys will appeal the decision handed down today, but am hopeful that the Federal Appellate Courts will recognize that the decision is rooted in state law and as such, defer to the Oklahoma courts,” he said. “It could take a while to get a final determination in this case, but, I am confident that justice will be delivered.”
Bench will be returned to death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
