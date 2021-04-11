The Celebrating Suffrage granite bench will feature the names of those who are among the earliest supporters of the monument project.
Nine belong to prominent women’s organizations: Lawton Business Women, Mountain Metro AMBUCS, Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women, League of Women Voters of Lawton, Pioneer Club of Lawton, Lawton Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, Women United For Action, Women That VOTE Arts Corporation and Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha ‘68.
Individuals are: Albert Rivas, Betty Hemmingway & Tre' Blout, Carmen M. Fresh Pet Dog Grooming, Cherry Phillips Fit for Life, Christie A. Sweet Lee's BBQ Sauce, Christine Langston, CSM (retired) Robert L. and Jerlene McClain, CW4 (retired) Tony Washington, LTC Douglas and LTC (retired) Stephanie Simmons, Dr. Rose Lepien, Kaitlan Brown, Kimberly Jones, Meridith Ericson, Isaac and Dr. Cheryl Monts, Patty Neuwirth, Rachel & Paul White, the Rev. Dr. Ulyses and Mrs. Chanika Pratt, Suzanne, Cindy, Sally and Jane Shaw.
Albert Johnson Jr. sponsored a panel for his mother, Josephine LaHaunta (Berry) Johnson. Brenda Spencer-Ragland and Carrie Austin sponsored a panel for Ann Margaret Smith Coody.