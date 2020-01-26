The life of Lawton Police Officer C.H. Brazzel was celebrated and honored Saturday afternoon at Central Baptist Church.
Brazzel, who died Monday at the age of 70 in a wreck southeast of Lawton, lived a life worthy of praise. According to those who knew and loved him best, he was not only the best officer around but the one of the best ambassadors for humanity this community has known.
Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales, a retired Lawton Police officer, offered scriptures that exemplified his departed friend. Citing verses from Proverbs and Philippians, after each one, he said “That was C.H.” This included Philippians 2:3 (KJV):
“Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.”
“That definitely was C.H.,” Morales said. “For over 45 years, C.H. was a true public servant.”
Brazzel, a 1967 graduate of Lawton High School, joined the Marine Corps right after high school and served until 1970. From there, he returned home and worked full-time at Fairmont Creamer Co. while using his G.I. Bill to begin working toward his criminal justice degree at Cameron College.
On Oct. 30, 1974, Brazzel joined the Lawton Police Department where he made his “home” outside of home until his passing. Although his badge number was 173, for many he was the city’s top cop.
“He was a gift from God to us and each one of us was touched by that beautiful gift,” Morales said. “All I ask, let’s aspire to be like C.H. He was a great man.”
“None of us can ever hold a candle to C.H. but we can sure try,” he concluded.
Brazzel’s friend of 49 years, the Rev. Larry Thoma, said it was an honor to speak of and for his friend and running partner.
“He always said to me, ‘If you die, I’m going to speak at your funeral, but if I die, you’re going to speak at my funeral,’” Thoma said. “Here I am.”
The men met at the Cameron Health Center and became running buddies in the literal and figurative sense. Thoma spoke of the friendly competitive nature Brazzel embodied. A run would turn into a small hurdle race and, as time went on, their journeys on foot would become races through the city’s natural obstacle course.
“Again, we were lighter then,” Thoma said. “We had a good time there.”
Brazzel is almost synonymous with his late friend Raymond McAlister. They met when the officer would make his morning treks to Greiner’s School to visit the students and share in hugs and conversation. Over the years, they became almost inseparable.
But Raymond was one of many who Brazzel would care for like family, Thoma said. A special spot was in Brazzel’s heart for the Special Olympics and its competitors. Many of those same folks were part of his crew when he would work security at games at Cameron Stadium. He would also let them stay in his rent houses for what they could pay and served as a sort of banker or financial adviser for them to help make sure they were able to keep track of their money, he said.
For those who weren’t under his direct care, Brazzel still found a way to be a light in their lives.
“He cared for others so much,” Thoma said. “When it came to a free lunch, someone said he sure loved free food and he did. But he took extra and if somebody needed something to eat, he would give it to them.”
“C.H. was a special guy,” he said.
A video montage shared photos from throughout Brazzel’s life. Images from his childhood, with his family through the years and generations, and with his beloved horses shared time with the many images of the public servant known and beloved by so many.
The many faces of a life lived well: one of service, good nature, humor and love were on display. That love was returned in multitudes by the hundreds who filled the church to pay their respects. That respect, too, was well-earned.
Almost any place that could hold a vehicle was filled from West Gore Boulevard to Southwest C Avenue, from 9th Street to 11th Street. Law enforcement vehicles by the dozens surrounded the church, ready to make that final journey in leading Brazzel’s body to its new home.
Cars lined up along Southwest 11th Street with people waiting to pay respects as the procession carried his body to its final resting place at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The song of sirens would serenade his journey.
C.H. Brazzel’s end of shift is one that touches the community. That’s because in his 45 years on duty, he touched this community like no other.
