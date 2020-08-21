An Enid man is accused of being high and causing a head-on wreck in Comanche County in May 2019 that injured a couple.
Carlos Placido Quintero, 20, made his initial appearance via videoconference Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more with great bodily injury, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the May 2, 2019, wreck near the intersection of Cache Road and Paint Road. Trooper John Toombs said he arrived to find Quintero still in the driver seat of one of the vehicles.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Quintero told the trooper he’d been driving and had dropped a cigarette that was burning him which caused him to stop paying attention to the road. He said that when he looked up, he was in the wrong lane and the crash followed.
The couple in the other vehicle were injured and had to be hospitalized, as was Quintero. He admitted he smoked “marijuana sometimes” but hadn’t used it since morning, the affidavit states. A blood test was conducted and lab results showed that he tested positive for cannabinoids.
Quintero’s bond was set at $5,000. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.