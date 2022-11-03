Jail
DUNCAN — A Marlow man accused of being high while killing a man and hospitalizing a teen girl in an April wreck is in jail.

Austin Wayne Winsor, 23, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 25.

