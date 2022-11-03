DUNCAN — A Marlow man accused of being high while killing a man and hospitalizing a teen girl in an April wreck is in jail.
Austin Wayne Winsor, 23, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court for a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 25.
The crime is punishable by up between four years to life in prison.
Investigators said Winsor was driving southbound on 3-Mile Road shortly after 7 p.m. April 19 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Matthew S. Graham in the passenger side, causing it to overturn 1¾ times. None of the occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts, according to the investigation.
Matthew S. Graham, 42, of Comanche, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, an unidentified 14-year-old girl from Cache, was flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Children’s Hospital for treatment of an unspecified internal injury.
Two other passengers in the Suburban also were treated for injuries and released, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Winsor was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was treated and released with a head injury. According to the warrant affidavit, the presence of THC from marijuana and methamphetamine was found in his system.
Winsor, who is being held on $250,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 4, 2003, for his preliminary hearing conference, according to court records.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.