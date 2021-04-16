A group of local history buffs will trade suits and ties for buckskin and boots for three days to pay tribute to the past as the Beaver Creek Free Trappers kick of their Spring Rendezvous.
Members will gather today through Saturday for the annual Beaver Creek Free Trappers Fall Rendezvous near Sterling. The event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Although rain is in the forecast today, Steve Strickland, media relations for the event, isn’t concerned.
“I don’t think a little rain will be that big of a deal for the hardcore campers among us,” Strickland said. “I’ve been in camp during a good thunderstorm and it’s actually very nice. You can see the lightning through your tent.”
The event is modeled after the “Rocky Mountain Rendezvous” of the early 1800s, when fur trappers would gather to resupply, sell their furs and meet with old friends. The modern rendezvous draws upon the competitive nature of people with black powder shooting competitions, knife and tomahawk-throwing and fire-starting with flint and steel with prizes awarded for the top winning members in each event. For the less competitive who just want to see how people lived, there will be historically accurate camps set up for people to walk through and talk with re-enactors.
According Strickland, the first rendezvous was hosted in 1824 by William Henry Ashley and Andrew Henry, co-founders of the Rocky Mountain Fur Company. The pair decided traveling via waterways left fur trappers too vulnerable to Indian raids, so they decided to start taking supplies to trappers across land on wagons.
“It was a pretty rowdy event,” Strickland said. “These men (trappers) would live out in the wilderness for months, so it was a chance for them not only resupply to but to socialize as well. Of course there was gambling and whiskey, but it was also about bragging rights. The trappers would dress in the best clothes they had and get rifles and see who could shoot the best. And shooting black powder rifles and pistols takes more skill than your modern firearms.”
Strickland said this is a chance to relive a rich history that played a major role in the Nation’s expansion westward.
“Beaver trapping didn’t last long, only a few decades,” said Strickland, “But these guys went on to work as scouts and lead wagon trains west into Oregon using their knowledge and experience gained from living in the wilderness and trapping beavers. Many opened up trading posts along the to help get the wagon trains westward, also.”
Saturday is open to the public to visit with and observe the free trappers in action. Strickland encourages families to make the trip to the campsite and participate in the living history of the event.