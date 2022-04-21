The Beaver Creek Freetrappers Club will come together for two days of celebrating and competing outdoors — 1830s-style — at their annual trapper’s rendezvous starting Friday.
The rendezvous takes its inspiration from a nearly 200-year-old history of fur trapper rendezvous, which would take place in Colorado from 1825 to 1840. Fur trappers and other traders would come from all around to sell or trade their wares, and to celebrate.
Steven Stricklan, the man in charge of safety and information for the Beaver Creek rendezvous, said these historical get-togethers were often huge celebrations for the traders.
“For them, it was an opportunity for a big party,” Stricklan said. “Often, a lot of the money they made, they’d lose gambling and drinking during the rendezvous.”
Apart from the carousing and gambling, the modern rendezvous sticks mostly to the spirit of the original, with competition for black powder rifle loading and shooting, knife and tomahawk throwing, and various historically accurate items available for sell, as well as campfire cooking, and — on site, at least — historically accurate clothes and camping.
The first day of the gathering is mostly for club members, who will be competing and setting up most of the day. The second day is open to the public, no costumes required. Additionally, anyone interested in camping with more modern amenities can bring campers and modern tents to a designated area outside the main rendezvous location.
Period accurate clothes will be required for anyone who wants to camp with club members on the second day. However, there will be a few modern amenities hidden at the event, such as coolers for refrigeration.
“We need some of those things just for safety reasons,” Stricklan said. “It’s not that historically strict.”
Toby Butler, the president of the club, lives in Amarillo, Texas. He has been a part of the organization for five years. He said the membership of the Beaver Creek Freetrappers is spread out over much of Oklahoma and Texas.
“I got started through a love of history, just like any of the rest of us did,” Butler said.
Butler said that period accurate costumes are a requirement not only for on-site camping, but for participation in competitions at the rendezvous.
Stricklan said that the event is a great opportunity for anyone curious about the club, and historical interpretation in general, to come out and see what they can do.
“It’s a lot of fun, and there’s a lot of items for sale, and things you can do,” Stricklan said. “So come out and try something.”