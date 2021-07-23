Allegations of stealing over $2,000 worth of beauty supply items has resulted in an arrest warrant for a Wichita Falls, Texas, man.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Noah Nicholas Leverett, 22, for a felony count of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 2 years in prison.
Leverett is accused of stealing $2,170 worth of merchandise while shopping at Ulta Beauty Supply, 295 NW 2nd on June 27.
According to the warrant affidavit, store surveillance video showed a man walk in, grab a basket, fill it full of merchandise and then walk out without paying or attempting to pay.
The man’s photo was posted to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma’s website and a Wichita Falls, Texas, police detective was able to identify the suspect as Leverett by using the store’s video image with prior booking photos from the Texas department, the affidavit states.
If you have information for Leverett’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO (4636), or contact online: www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.