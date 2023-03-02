More than 82 pounds of methamphetamine and duffle bags filled with other drugs are why, according to investigators, a Lawton woman is in jail on $1 million bond.
Desharme Monique Hunter, 30, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in meth and fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, records indicate. The fentanyl count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton Police Special Operations detectives made a Feb. 23 bust of Martavion Johnson for charges of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and meth. While searching his phone, investigators discovered video of a woman taking seven or eight large duffel bags out of a safe, as well as a money counter at his home at 5346 NW Columbia, the probable cause affidavit states.
Detectives identified the woman as Hunter and got a search warrant for her home at 1918 NW Pollard. The duffel bags were discovered during the search. One bag contained 82.15 pounds of meth, another contained 211.6 grams of cocaine, and another had 770.7 grams of fentanyl pills, and one had 1,153.8 grams of marijuana, the affidavit states. Investigators also recovered several large vials of PCP in other bags hidden under the bed, as well as two pistols in the hallway closet.
Johnson, 20, of Lawton, was charged for multiple trafficking and drug-related counts on Tuesday and is being held on $150,000 bond.
As part of Hunter’s $1 million bond, she is ordered to wear a GPS. Hunter returns to court at 3 p.m. May 16 for her preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.