More than 82 pounds of methamphetamine and duffle bags filled with other drugs are why, according to investigators, a Lawton woman is in jail on $1 million bond.

Desharme Monique Hunter, 30, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in meth and fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, records indicate. The fentanyl count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

