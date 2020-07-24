If you’re being called by someone claiming to represent the Comanche County Court Clerk’s office regarding a warrant, you’re probably the target of a scam.
That’s what the court clerk is telling the public. According to Comanche County Court Clerk Robert Morales, it's a pretty easy tell.
“We don’t conduct business by phone,” he said.
Morales said he’s had people call his office and share similar stories. A phone call will come in and it will show up on the caller ID as the court clerk’s office number. He said it’s most likely someone using a tool to spoof his office’s number.
Messages telling the calls' recipients that they have an active arrest warrant for missing jury duty, for example, are the common ruse, Morales said. It’s also a fallacy. Again, his business doesn’t work that way.
Morales offered advice if an attempted scam like this comes your way.
“Do not under any circumstances give your personal information out,” he said. “If you’re suspicious, call my office.”
The court clerk’s office, 580-355-4017.