While the winter winds keep whipping down the Plains, don’t expect things to get better before getting worse, according to officials.
The National Weather Service winter weather advisory in effect for Southwest Oklahoma has been extended until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management Director Clint Langford advised people to prepare for wintry precipitation to include sleet and freezing rain today. Accumulations of ice up to a ¼-inch are possible, leading to slippery road conditions that can make it hazardous during the morning and evening commutes.
By Tuesday afternoon, Emergency Management had not received any reports of adverse impacts to public safety response capability, governmental services, significant threats to life or damage/compromise to critical facilities, according to Langford.
Highways and Interstate 44 have been treated by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation with a brine solution. Snowplow crews are maintaining overnight operations to clear roadways, Langford said.
The City of Lawton has its salt/sand trucks prepared to deploy but had not spread its load on city streets by Tuesday afternoon.
Langford said the eastern and western Comanche County districts were actively sanding and clearing roadways as impacts are reported north of Medicine Park.
Emergency sheltering efforts are underway, Langford said. The Salvation Army has implemented emergency weather planning and has opened its shelter at 1306 SW F.
“An ADA compliant overflow shelter has been opened at 1314 SW E and is being supported by the Medical Reserve Corps,” he said.
Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) will be available during operational hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to provide transportation to the Salvation Army Shelters.
LATS officials said that it will operate its counterclockwise routes only Wednesday, with operational hours set from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Further adjustments will depend on the severity of the weather and road conditions, LATS officials said.
At Fort Sill, operations remain normal, according to Langford. An emphasis is being placed on telework and will be reevaluated daily.
Langford said Comanche County schools are either closed or participating in virtual classes.
The forecast calls for more pain if you’re a summer person.
There’s a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet before noon today in Lawton; however, the chances rise between noon and 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Then the chances of freezing rain and/or sleet rise from 50 to 60 percent with accumulation of less than a half-inch possible. More freezing rain is possible Thursday morning before temperatures rise to the upper 40s by afternoon.
Langford asked people to be prepared if they must travel. That means drive slow and keep supplies: an extra flashlight, food and water, in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
— Additional reporting by Kim McConnell, staff.