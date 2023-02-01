Cold duck

A little bit of ice atop Lake Helen doesn’t make Elmer Thomas Park’s “fowl” weather residents feel anything less than ducky Tuesday afternoon as frigid temperatures continue to remain omnipresent over Lawton.

 Scott Rains/staff

While the winter winds keep whipping down the Plains, don’t expect things to get better before getting worse, according to officials.

The National Weather Service winter weather advisory in effect for Southwest Oklahoma has been extended until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.