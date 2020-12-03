Supposed brothers battling over a BB gun led to an arrest Monday night at a northwest Lawton hotel.
Lawton police were called around 9:15 p.m. to the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, on the reports of gunshots fired. There was the description of a man with a gun carrying a bag near the property’s east side.
An officer began to search the area when he found a man matching the description, the report states. He called on the man to put down the bag and put his hands in the air, but he did not raise them completely. After refusing to obey several verbal commands, the officer pointed his rifle at the man.
Another officer arrived and pointed her Taser at the suspect and he was taken into custody. According to the report, the man had an altered BB gun that was painted black and tan with the orange tip removed to make it look like a real handgun.
The man said his friend/brother who went by “Baby D” pulled the gun on him and he’d wrestled it away, the report states. He was arrested for resisting police and continued to be hostile to officers.
It was discovered the man had several former felony convictions and he was also booked into jail for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, the report states.