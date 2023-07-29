Usually, the 3 Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Fort Sill specializes in using large Patriot missile systems for its air defense operations. But due to changing battlefield conditions with the introduction of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, soldiers need to be prepared for the new threat from the skies.

On Friday morning, soldiers conducted a Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) training with the Joint C-sUAS University (JCU) at Fort Sill. Four balloons were attached to one drone, which was then sent flying between 50-80 yards away from the soldiers. The goal: to shoot down all four balloons.