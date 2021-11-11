DUNCAN — A baton beatdown is blamed for a Duncan man being jailed.
Brandon Kyle Hart, 32, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former felony conviction, record indicate. He faces between 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
Hart is accused of a Monday beatdown in the Duncan Burger King parking lot, 1501 North U.S. 81.
Duncan police Officer Allison Bray responded around 4 p.m. to the parking lot, where a man said Hart had just assaulted him.
He said he’d pulled into the parking lot when two men jumped out of a silver Ford Mustang. One man stood on the passenger side and, he said, he got out and approached the man, who swung at him, the probable cause affidavit states. He backed away and said Hart pulled the Mustang behind his vehicle and got out.
The man said Hart came up and hit him with a baton across his right rib cage, the affidavit states. Bray said he had a circular wound under the arm, and he also had been hit on the left side of the head.
Hart and the other man denied starting things and said the other man was the aggressor, according to the affidavit. A search of the Mustang led to the discovery of the baton.
Bray viewed the restaurant security video and said she witnessed Hart assaulting the man with the baton, the affidavit state.
Hart, who is held on $70,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 12, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.