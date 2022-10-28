DUNCAN — A Marlow man attacked his estranged wife and her boyfriend with a baseball bat after finding them in bed, investigators say.
Jimmie Lee Taylor, 36, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a trio of felony charges: feloniously pointing a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Keelan Christy was called to the Marlow home on Sunday and stated he arrived to find the man and woman standing on the porch. Taylor remained inside while the woman’s three children were sleeping, the probable cause affidavit states. Christy was told there was pistol inside the home.
The man told Christy that Taylor had come into the bedroom and saw him and the woman in bed and began punching him as well as hitting him with a bat, the affidavit states. When the woman tried to break up the fight, she also was hit in the head and leg, Christy stated. The woman left the room to call her sister for help and that’s when, he said, Taylor pulled the gun from the drawer, racked a round and pointed it at him.
The woman said she and Taylor are going through a divorce and he’d been out of the home for a month. On this night, she said, he was dropped off at the home without her knowledge and, after seeing her and her boyfriend in bed, began the attack, according to the affidavit. Another woman who was at the home described breaking up the assault as well as seeing Taylor point the gun at the other man.
The man and woman had injuries consistent with the described assault but declined to go to the hospital for treatment, Christy stated.
Taylor was taken into custody without incident. A loaded 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber was recovered from a bedroom drawer.
While speaking with Christy, Taylor said seeing the couple in bed made him “just mad because he was at the residence and that he flipped out,” the affidavit states.
“He did not cooperate with me very well,” Christy stated.
Taylor, who is free on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 for his preliminary hearing conference.