Tape

DUNCAN — A Marlow man attacked his estranged wife and her boyfriend with a baseball bat after finding them in bed, investigators say.

Jimmie Lee Taylor, 36, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a trio of felony charges: feloniously pointing a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you