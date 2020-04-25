A man is in jail on $25,000 bond after investigators said he went "batty" and assaulted a man.
Corliss Chilson Howell, 60, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after three prior convictions, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
Lawton police were called around 6 p.m. Monday to a home at 602 SW Park on the report of the assault. They were told by the victim that Howell had assaulted him with a bat, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim said Howell had come to the house to collect his Social Security check. But when he came in the front room, the victim said that Howell grabbed a pair of women’s shoes. He was told to drop them and leave, the affidavit states. A verbal conflict escalated when, he said, Howell grabbed a wooden baseball bat and struck him above the left eye, causing a cut.
The victim said that, in fear for his safety, he struck back with the bat, striking Howell in the temple. According to the affidavit, Howell then pinned the man to the ground and another person had to pull him off. Howell fled the home and ran to a neighbor’s where police took him into custody.
Howell has three prior Comanche County felony convictions: January 2003, assault and battery on a police officer and for uttering a forged instrument; and from April 2011 for uttering a forged instrument, according to records.
Held on $25,000 bond, Howell is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. July 9 for his preliminary hearing conference.