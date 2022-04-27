A 44-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $25,000 bond for an allegation he put his neighbor into a coma after bashing him with a bat.
Kristopher Werner Gohl made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Gohl had been arrested in early-May 2021 for a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. However, that charge was dismissed April 20.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on April 15, 2021, Gohl was at his girlfriend’s apartment at Apple Run & Deer Park Apartments, 2405 NW 22nd, when he heard noises he described to investigators as a fight in the apartment above. When he heard footsteps coming down the steps, he told investigators he picked up a wooden baseball bat and walked out into the breezeway.
Gohl told police he positioned himself with the bat in both hands, ready to swing. When the man turned, Gohl said he warned the man he would “crack” him with the bat if he returned up the stairs, the affidavit states.
When the man turned to go back up the stairs, Gohl told police he struck him three times in the head with the bat, causing the man to fall onto the back of his head on the concrete, according to the affidavit.
The man was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in a coma and was later taken to to AMG Specialty Hospital in Oklahoma City for long-term assisted living care, the affidavit states.
After hitting the man, Gohl told police he’d thought he’d killed the man, according to the affidavit.
Gohl returns to court at 3 p.m. July 25 for his preliminary hearing conference.