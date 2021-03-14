As a teacher herself, Teshell Bassue knows the benefits of traditional face-to-face learning.
But, when she and her husband began reviewing the data last year — including increasing cases of COVID-19 —the couple decided to place their third-grade son LeRon and ninth-grade son Lyontez in Lawton Public Schools’ virtual school, while Bassue herself continued working as a traditional classroom teacher.
“We were just thinking about safety with that decision,” she said, explaining the family decided to try virtual “and if it doesn’t work, the option to go back in (traditional school) was available.”
It was a deliberate decision, originally made for the first nine weeks of school and the first report card, then extended through the second nine weeks. Bassue said they left the decision about returning to a traditional classroom for the Spring semester to their ninth grader (they made the decision for LeRon) and while Lyontez said he did miss an entire semester with his friends, he ultimately decided to stay virtual.
The decision sounds easier than it was, and while things are going well, Bassue said the process has had its challenges. But, as an educator she has been able to balance that process, even if her sons aren’t always happy with her persona as teacher-mom versus mom-mom. The biggest challenge is mind-set.
“I think it is understanding it is school time, even though you are in your PJs,” she said, explaining while it may not feel like school because her children are in their pajamas and a teacher is not standing in front of them, they are in school. “It’s getting that frame of mind: yes, you still have to do what you have to do as if you are in school.
“Sometimes he does not want to be on a Zoom call and wants to be doing other things. I’m like: No, let’s act like we’re in school.”
While her younger son has made that adjustment, Bassue said it was understandably difficult.
“The kids are at home, they want to walk away and do something else,” she said.
There also was the adjustment associated with looking at Bassue beyond her role as mother. She said her youngest son often thinks he knows what he’s doing and doesn’t need her “mom” guidance, when he would take that guidance from a teacher in the classroom.
How has it been working?
Bassue said Lyontez can work at his own pace, which allows him to log onto the school site and do what is expected of him without constant supervision. The third grader needs his mother to be teacher-mom to ensure he’s doing what he needs to do. Dad also plays a role, ensuring their son logs on to his classes when she is in school (LeRon is enrolled in Lawton Public Schools’ nighttime virtual option; Lyontez in daytime classes).
Bassue said she likes that virtual learning is exposing her sons to the virtual world, noting “eventually, we’re all going to be there.” And, she’s pleased with the virtual program, a feeling she said has a lot to do with the teachers who are working with her children. That’s especially true with the youngest, explaining his third-grade teacher “has poured her heart and soul into this.”
“She’s doing it with love and compassion. She’s so awesome; that made me want to keep him at virtual,” she said.
Bassue said while the system is working, she knows that her youngest — both, really — miss the face-to-face interaction with classmates.
“Nothing beats that personal interaction,” she said, adding social interaction comes with risks because of COVID-19. “Every time I checked in with the school, classroom numbers were growing and that kept make me think, definitely, we’re not going back.”
But, she realizes her sons, especially her youngest, miss friends and classmates.
“Kids need to run, to interact, need a social life,” she said, adding an important component of the school experience is learning to get along and be empathetic toward others. “You can’t do that from online, like you do in person. He’s missing that.”
The trade out is that her sons are safe.
“I’m okay to give that up for a year or so,” she said, of the virtual process.
Bassue and her husband are trying to look at their world beyond COVID-19, making plans to return LeRon to traditional school and putting a plan into place “just in case, if we decide tomorrow.” She said she knows her sons will return to traditional classrooms, but she doesn’t know when.
“We want the kids back in school. It’s the best place for them to learn,” she said, adding she is comfortable with staying in virtual education for now. “It’s working, for the most part. We’re seeing positive strides. For me, it’s working.”