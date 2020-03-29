FORT SILL — Fort Sill announced Saturday that two more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 on the Army post bringing the total of those with confirmed cases to three.
The announcement of the third case Saturday afternoon moves Comanche County’s total number of COVID-19 cases to seven.
A Basic Combat trainee is the second person from Fort Sill confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office (PAO). The third, case was the family member of an active-duty service member.
The trainee is currently in isolation and has had limited exposure to the Fort Sill community and experiencing mild symptoms, according to PAO.
It remains unclear how the trainee was exposed to COVID-19. The Basic Combat Trainee (BCT) went through an aggressive screening process when going through reception and during the initial days of BCT, according to PAO. Leaders continue to daily monitor and assess trainees. Reception, training, and integration of future soldiers continues on post. Initial screening at military entry processing stations, during reception and throughout BCT is ensuring that Fort Sill can continue its mission while limiting the impact and spread of COVID-19.
The infected family member received notification of a positive test result and is taking appropriate actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to PAO. The family member, a Comanche County resident, is currently in isolation at their off-post residence. The service member is also currently showing mild symptoms and has been tested at Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) with pending results. The family is also following all protective measures outlined by the Center for Disease Control.
On Thursday, PAO announced that a Department of the Army civilian from Fort Sill was the first on post to test positive for COVID-19. The civilian received notification of the positive test result and is taking appropriate actions. That person is a Comanche County resident and is isolated at their home while experiencing “mild symptoms.”
RAHC is continuing its collaboration and support with the county in tracing where the trainee and others infected have had contact with others on Fort Sill and will advise those individuals, according to PAO.
The post is continuing its assessment and is taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The Comanche County Health Department continues to take the lead in tracing the contact of COVID-19 exposure outside Fort Sill. Fort Sill will continue to work alongside its local health partners to fight COVID-19.
“Fort Sill remains steadfast on taking the appropriate actions to safeguard our community,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commander of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “We ask that our community take this serious and follow the guidance from the Center for Disease Control in practicing good hygiene, social distancing and staying home as much as possible.”
For public health tracking purposes, the trainee is being counted as a positive case for Comanche County.
Although there were six identified cases of COVID-19 identified with the 7 a.m. posting of case numbers by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the third case will be reflected in Sunday’s totals, according to PAO.
Fort Sill is following the guidance outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, the Defense Health Agency and the U.S. Army Public Health Center. Fort Sill is currently operating at Health Protection Charlie.
Further updates on the status of Fort Sill can be found on the official Fort Sill Facebook page as well as the Fort Sill website.
