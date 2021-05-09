Bart Hadley is making his second formal retirement from the City of Lawton.
On Friday, he’s gone. He means it this time.
Hadley, who has been working as deputy city manager since 2015, is leaving a career that spans more than 40 years, and involved work in emergency services before he became part of the team that manages every department in city government. He smiles when he uses a simple joke to explain why he is leaving: it’s either a retirement or a divorce.
Hadley’s tenure includes 32 years with Lawton Fire Department, 11 as its chief, and more than nine years on the “civilian” side of the house in director positions in emergency management, finance and municipal court. As deputy city manager, co-workers say a lot of experience will walk out the door when he leaves city hall for the last time.
But, Hadley says it’s time to retire and enjoy life with his wife Andrea, as well as his children and eight grandsons.
Although Hadley grew up with a father who was a Lawton firefighter, that wasn’t his dream.
“Not at all,” he said, explaining that, as a geek who loved cop shows such as “Adam-12,” he wanted to be a police officer.
The closest he got was the fire marshal’s office. Those positions are CLEET-certified, he said, explaining he took CLEET training while managing that division as chief.
Hadley’s a home-town boy, graduating from Lawton High School in 1978. He started college, then life intervened. He married early, starting a family at age 19, and knew he needed a good job. He applied for Lawton Fire Department, rationalizing it was a good job with good benefits, and one that was familiar.
“I’m not sure I anticipated staying,” Hadley said, of what turned into a career and a chance to work with his father. “I was very pleased to have found a career.”
His motivation as a firefighter is the same one he holds today — helping people — and he’s still excited by the idea of building careers around that goal.
“This has been a much bigger blessing,” he said.
Hadley smiles when he reveals he never intended to be fire chief. He wanted to be the captain of Fire Station No. 4 on Cache Road, “one of the busiest stations.” While he didn’t achieve that dream (although he did become captain of Station No. 2), he ended up running the entire department, working through years of dramatic transition. His ties there continued in his civilian administrative live, perhaps highlighted with the transfer of Central’s firefighting crews into the new Lawton Public Safety Center, along with city police, the city jail and municipal court. The grand opening of that facility also is Friday.
Hadley worked out of Central: the chief’s office, then and today, is on the southeast corner of the top floor of what was Lawton’s first stand-alone fire station.
He credits Mother Nature with his advancement in administration. He became assistant chief because of a spring storm that hit the Lawton area in 1999. While those who lived through it debated whether it was a tornado or straight-line winds that caused extensive damage, it created the busiest night in Lawton Fire Department’s history. Hadley was in charge that night because the man who was supposed to be took the weekend off.
“I was not supposed to be the person in that role, but I was,” he said, remembering a night where firefighters had more calls stacked up than they had trucks available and dedicated people in public safety and other roles who came together to deal with the storm’s aftermath. “I realized I was capable of handling those situations.”
Hadley smiles at other memories of his firefighting years, including threat from more senior commanders that if fire lost the annual football game against Lawton Police Department, his command career was over. No problem: while police scored the first touchdown on the first play of the game, “we won.”
“The fire department played really well,” he said, with a laugh.
His goal after retirement as fire chief was opening a small business (he had been saving) and, perhaps, following in the footsteps of his boss, former Fire Chief Don Barrington. Barrington was elected to the Oklahoma Senate after his retirement, and while Hadley pondered it, he ultimately rejected the idea.
“I’ve never been a political guy,” he said. “I realized that was not the path for me.”
And, he began to realize just how retirement worked, explaining he was only 52 when he retired the first time, and he let himself be lured back to city employment by the position of municipal court director. Hadley said it wasn’t a far jump from fire chief to his new administrative duties, explaining he already had experience with budgets and managing people.
He likes what he’s learned in that time, including the realization other departments are just as dedicated as firefighters are. Hadley admits he once believed the fire department was a “huge step above other departments, and we were a step above other fire departments.” His new administrative duties gave him broader perspective that let him admire the dedication of other departments.
The administrative tasks he took on as he moved to deputy city manager took an increasing amount of time, but Hadley isn’t complaining.
“Long days, long nights, but I loved every minute of it,” he said. “I love it when I can help individual citizens.”
But, the opportunity to retire was too good to pass up, he said.
“Both of my parents died young,” he said, adding his family also sacrificed for him over the years. “I enjoyed my job, but my family didn’t have me around as much.”