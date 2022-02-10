It took around two hours Wednesday for a Comanche County jury to recommend that Ziakorey Demon Barner never again leave prison for the September 2020 shooting death of Donald Bowman.
Barner, 27, of Oklahoma City, was found guilty on six charges: felony first-degree murder with deliberate intent, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of eluding police and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
The jury recommended Barner serve life without parole in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Barner was found guilty of firing 17 gunshots into the home of Bowman, 60, during what District Attorney Kyle Cabelka argued was an act to shut down a rival who called him out via social media. Barner shot at the rival’s neighboring duplex at 203 NW Northwood Drive instead of the intended target.
“He was trying to take down the guy who called him a snitch,” Cabelka said.
Several bullets went through the walls into Bowman’s bedroom. He was struck in the head and killed by one.
Noting testimony from one of the two teens who were in the white Nissan pickup driven by Barner that night, Cabelka noted the witness testified Barner had fired the shots despite receiving threats following his preliminary hearing testimony last year.
“He wanted (the witness) hurt or worse,” he said while directing his hands toward Barner.
Earlier testimony from the Oklahoma Statue Bureau of Investigation’s forensic firearm examiner confirmed that eight bullets and 15 recovered casings were fired from the same gun, a 9mm Smith & Wesson Sigma handgun.
One hang-up to the state’s case has been that no gun has been recovered.
During his closing arguments, defense attorney Lawrence Corrales attempted to turn the jury’s attention to the teen who was in the truck and has not testified despite being wanted for a material witness warrant. Instead of fear causing him to become a runaway, as the prosecution argued, he proposed it was about his own guilt in the incident.
Corrales argued the teen was the one to fire the handgun from the truck’s backseat driver’s side, causing the shells to eject in the driver’s front seat floorboard. He argued it would be impossible for the shells ejecting from the chamber to the right would land as they did.
Later, Cabelka responded with earlier testimony from an OSBI agent that shell ejection is not an exact science and ejection pattern analysis is no longer used by the OSBI.
After first arguing that, if Barner had been retaliating for being called a snitch, Corrales argued that carrying out the shooting was an illogical action.
“Doesn’t that further make you look like a snitch?” he asked before answering himself. “That doesn’t make sense.”
Corrales wound up his defense by reminding the jury the case lacked the gun or any evidence Barner was trying to kill his intended target. If he did shoot, maybe he was trying to prove a point and not kill him.
“He may have just been shooting up his house,” he said.
In the end, Cabelka cited the firsthand testimony by Barner’s passenger who testified. He said it was the smoking gun.
“He unequivocally said the defendant was the shooter,” he said.
Around two hours later, the jury determined the prosecution had hit its target.