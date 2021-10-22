The Stephens County Humane Society will host their annual Bark in the Park fundraising event from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Fuqua Park in Duncan,
The event is the largest yearly fundraiser for the Humane Society. This year, the total funding goal for the organization is $60,000, and they expect as much as $10,000 to come from this event alone.
Bark in the Park is a pet and family friendly event featuring contests, food trucks, and vendors for pet-related products.
Attendees who bring pets can enter them into competitions held throughout the day, including best pet costume, best bark and best owner look-alike.
Stephens County Humane Society’s mission is to provide healthy, happy and adoptable pets to good homes in the Stephens County area.
For more information about Bark in the Park, contact the Stephens County Humane Society at 252-7387.