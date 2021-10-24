Stephens County residents took their dogs out for a good cause at the annual Bark in the Park fundraiser on Saturday.
The event, which is the largest yearly fundraiser for the Stephens County Humane Society, was held from 9:30 to 3:00 at Fuqua Park in Duncan.
This year, the goal of the Humane Society was to raise $60,000, with $10,000 expected to come from Bark in the Park alone. Kelly Place, the Acting manager of the Humane Society, said that she was confident they would meet their goal.
“We’ve raised $600 already just from our booth,” Place said.
Food trucks and vendors for pet-related products lined the park, donating a portion of their earnings to the Humane Society.
This is the 16th year that Bark in the Park has been held in Duncan. Place has been on the board of the Humane Society for all 16 of those years, and talked about how much she’s seen the event grow since it began.
“We get people who start calling on the first of the year wanting to know when Bark in the Park is going to be this year,” Place said. “At our first one, we had maybe 16 sponsors. Now we have more than 100.”
At the event, attendees could also adopt dogs from the Humane Society, and by early afternoon, three dogs were given to new owners.
Karen Reed, who retired from Minson Veterinary clinic in Duncan, takes her dogs to the event every year. She talked about what the event does for the community.
“It’s a great event,” Reed said. “We get to bring out our dogs, to show them off, and those dogs in the cages get to be adopted.”
Competitions were held during the event, including best pet costume, best owner look-alike, best bark and several wiener-dog races.
Pet-owners who brought their pets to the event could also get them vaccinations at reduced prices, courtesy of the Countryside Veterinary Hospital in Loco.
Dr. Connie McLemore has been working as a veterinarian since 1983, and runs Countryside with her husband, Joe. She has been offering affordable vaccinations yearly in Duncan for longer than Bark in the Park has existed. Every year, they vaccinate up to 300 pets at the event.
McLemore talked about her enjoyment of the event.
“Some people we see here every year,” McLemore said. “We don’t see them any other time, but they’re friends. It’s a good time.”
For more information on the Stephens County Humane Society, call 252-7387.