The recovery of a stolen City of Lawton truck also resulted in the arrest of a barefoot woman who admitted to the crime.
Lawton Police Sgt. Patrick Kilgore responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the 2900 block of Northwest Euclid on the report of a suspicious woman in a City of Lawton vehicle. It was believed the call was connected to the theft of a City of Lawton Ford F250 earlier in the day.
Kilgore arrived and saw the woman standing next to the truck. According to the report, she was moving things around in its bed when Kilgore pulled up with his lights on. As he approached, the officer said the woman was rambling and saying she was going to the fire hydrant. She was wearing a City of Lawton jacket but had no shoes. Kilgore heard her “ramble on that she was scared and running.”
When asked for her City of Lawton credentials, she said she didn’t have any. She then told Kilgore to hold on and she walked to the truck and grabbed a cigarette and a lighter from its cab, the report states. When asked for identification, Kilgore said she told him she wasn’t going to. So, he placed her in handcuffs and told her he was investigating a stolen vehicle. When asked if she knew the truck was stolen, the woman replied, “Yeah, I stole it.”
She was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and taken to Lawton City Jail. The truck was impounded. A crate containing City of Lawton trash bags and cleaning supplies that didn’t belong to the truck were recovered.
According to the report, a red cup was found in the middle seat. Inside was a glass tube with a metal rod and marijuana residue. A cigarette pack contained a folded up dollar bill inside with crystalized particles that tested positive for methamphetamine.
The woman received additional booking charges for narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report states.
