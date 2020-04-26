The familiar sights and sounds of scissors and electric clippers permeated the air in Numero Uno Barber & Beauty Salon on Friday morning, even if the scents of sanitizer, pomade and shaving cream were muffled by facial masks.
It was still a step in the right direction for people like Jesse Najera, who has owned the Numero Uno Barbershop at 1410 W. Gore for eight years. Friday was the first day in nearly a month-and-a-half that barbershops, beauty salons and nail salons were able to be open in Lawton.
Bruce Hayes cuts hair for Jesse at Numero Uno and has been cutting hair for 57 years. Hayes said he missed cutting hair and missed interacting with his customers and friends.
Najera said the past six weeks have been difficult on him, both mentally and financially, even though the shop has benefitted from the COVID-19 small business relief loans. Gone was the peace of mind that came with a steady stream of income.
“(It was) very important to reopen,” Najera said. “We didn’t have any money!”
Michelle Yaksic, owner of Pretty Cut & Dry on S. Sheridan, knows the feeling. But unlike Najera, she didn’t receive any aid or loans, despite applying for “everything they told me I needed to apply for”. She didn’t even receive one of the stimulus checks that became somewhat commonplace in the past two weeks. And while she admitted it’s frustrating, knowing others who continue to work did receive the $1,200 check, she understands there are others who have it worse than her. They’re who she’s trying to help.
“I’m very thankful for the situation I’m in, but I know people who live paycheck-to-paycheck and some of the girls who work for me live day-to-day,” Yaksic said.
Yaksic did not reopen her store on Friday, choosing to spend much of the weekend getting her salon up to par with the new set of policies in order to reopen Monday.
Included in the new set of policies, guests may not receive a haircut if they’ve had a cough, fever or have lived or been in contact with anyone who has shown symptoms of the coronavirus. Barbershops and salons are also asked to have a minimal number of guests (ideally one or none) sitting in the waiting area, encouraging guests to wait in their vehicles. Between each haircut, barbers and stylists must go give the chair and surrounding area a thorough cleaning.
None of those policies seemed to deter customers. With the outcries from Americans unable to get a proper haircut getting louder by the day, the first day back for stylists and barbers was a smashing success. After opening at 9 a.m. Friday, Najera said he’d had at least eight customers in the first hour. Over at East Side Hair Cutz on East Gore, approximately 50 people got their hair cut between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pretty Cut & Dry is already booked Monday through Saturday, with a schedule of 12-14 hours each day. Yaksic said she’s prepared to work those hours for the first few weeks, or as long as it takes to recoup some of the losses her business took during the lockdown. Kenar Lara, owner of East Side Hair Cutz, said she expects things to remain busy and chaotic for several weeks. And after more than a month away, that’s fine with her.
“It’s nice to have a mandatory vacation, but we miss cutting hair and we miss our customers,” Lara said. “We still feel that fear about the virus, but we try to be safe and take our customers into consideration.”
While some shops were raring and ready to reopen, not all were as gung-ho. Rhinestone Razor will reopen on Friday, May 1, as owner Kim Priest wanted to be absolutely sure she wasn’t putting her employees or customers at risk.
“I cut hair for a lot of doctors and nurses, and based on what some of them have told me, I wasn’t sure if time was really right to reopen,” Priest said. “I know people are chomping at the bit to get their hair done, but it’s not going to be the same until we get this under control.”