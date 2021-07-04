On the eve of the Fourth of July weekend, four local organizations spread the holiday spirit to the community of Lawton.
“We are here to give back to community because who doesn’t love barbecue on the Fourth of July weekend?” said Thomas Moore, president and founder of Rods4Warriors.
The Blue and The Brave teamed up with three local non-profit organizations — TruPatriot Outdoors, Rods 4 Warriors and Short & Sweet Cookies — Fridday for a community-wide barbecue feeding.
The team of volunteers spent the first part of the feeding at the Family Promise Center, 901 17th, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers shifted to the Carter Crane Shelter, 1203 SW Texas, passing out meals from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad and baked beans were served in a Styrofoam serving box, wrapped up in a plastic bag with chips and a choice of soda or water. Guests were welcome to stop by the family center and take as many plates of food as they wanted for themselves, family and friends.
“It means a lot of the community. There’s a lot of people that are hungry out here, and it’s great for the community,” said guest Angela Ransom.
The mastermind behind the idea was Blake Stubbs, owner of TruPatriot Outdoors. While planning to drive around Lawton and feed the homeless, the idea of a barbecue feeding dawned on him.
With the help of his wife and his love for barbecue, Stubbs wanted to give back to the community and came up with a plan to feed them. He began making calls to the Family Promise Center and the C. Carter Crane Shelter to arrange the feeding.
“This whole plan hatched together in a matter of two weeks, so it is crazy how smooth it went. We would like to continue to do this throughout the year and make this a yearly event,” said Stubbs.
The camaraderie that events like these bring are what stands out most to the people volunteering and serving.
“Getting to help out and meet all the people is my favorite part of doing events like these. I love getting to hang out with all the people,” said volunteer Joshua Smith.
“It means the world to serve Lawton. We love our country and love our community, so anything we can do help we want to do it,” said Moore.