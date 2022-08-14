NAME: Barbara Curry
OCCUPATION: Community advocate; community volunteer for 25 years who established Women that VOTE! Arts Corporation.
FAMILY: Husband Leon Curry, retired U.S. Army.
1. What are the most pressing needs in your ward? What are some solutions that you would pose to address them?
I have spoken to many constituents throughout Ward 4. There are pressing concerns about drainage issues, trash pickup and roads.If elected, I will make sure that not only will I hear my constituents’ concerns but also act on them.
The drainage issues in Ward 4 have always been a problem, but no prominent results have been given. I will make sure in my first term this issue is brought back into the light and bring solutions that can fix this ongoing problem.
Ward 4 is made up of a diverse citizen households. There are retired families like my husband and I, working families with children, and single individuals. Some citizens may not have a problem with one day trash pickups, while others find it difficult each week to make sure they don’t incur as much trash. If elected, I will fight to make sure all households are accommodated.
2. The City of Lawton has about $9 million in funding from this year’s designation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. What should the City of Lawton spend that money on, and why?
It is important that we spend the American Rescue Plan Act Funding in the adequate places that are needed. I believe sewer infrastructure and our municipal pool would be important to invest in with American Rescue Plan Act funding. Weeks ago, the city of Lawton received a report stating that the city water bill is high, directing toward the municipal pool. If elected, I will advocate for these two issues to become a priority. With sewer and drainage in Ward 4 being a continuous issue, this will allow the city to use funding that can directly make a change. If elected, I will advocate for these two issues to become priority to use the American Rescue Plan Act Fund to repair and fix our city pool and our sewer infrastructure throughout the city and Ward 4.
3. What should city priorities be, in terms of making repairs or replacing residential roads and arterials throughout the Community?
For the many years I have lived in the City of Lawton, repair and replacing residential roads have always been a concern within the citizens. There are many neighborhoods in Ward 4 that need attention, in terms of repairs and replacing residential roads. I will make sure Ward 4 is always considered in the conversation of these issues, and will fight diligently to make changes.