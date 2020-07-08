A Lawton bar owner was arrested for drinking and driving through a home’s front yard Monday night.
Lawton Police Officer Xavier Evans reported he and Sgt. Kenneth Dixon were called around 8:40 p.m. to a home in the 2700 block of Northwest Denver after a vehicle drove through a fence. A witness said he was washing his truck when a woman drove a white Ford Escape eastbound onto Northwest Denver Avenue.
According to the report, he said he heard a loud noise and saw her driving through the front yard of 2713 NW Denver with a blown-out tire after hitting multiple curbs before she turned southbound onto Northwest 31st Street. He said he began to record video when he saw the woman drive back down the street with the blown out tire and a fence picket hanging from the rear of the vehicle.
Evans saw the video and was able to identify the owner by the Ford’s tag number. He followed a tire mark in the road where the concrete had been damaged and it led to the home, the report states.
When Dixon went to the woman’s house, the Escape was seen in the garage. According to the report, the woman had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.
When asked what happened, the woman said she was trying to make it home, Evans reported. She said she’d had two shots at her north Lawton bar before driving home. She said that once home, she hadn’t drunk anything and that she never drinks at home. She agreed to perform the field sobriety test.
Evans reported she failed to follow instructions during the gaze portion of the test and was “very unsteady on her feet” during the walk and turn test. She also failed the one leg stand. She then agreed to provide a breathalyzer test.
The woman was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to the police station where she was to take the intoxilyzer test. According to the report, she was unable to provide two sufficient breath samples but agreed to a blood test.
Following the testing, the woman was booked into jail for full-time attention to driving, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI, the report states.