A worker checking on the progress of a new bank being built was injured Monday morning when a vault fell on her.
Lawton police and first responders were called at 10:42 a.m. to 1300 N. Sheridan and made contact with one employee of Bank of Commerce. According to the report, she and another employee were there to check on the progress of the new bank being built.
While taking photos of the vault on the west side of the building, one of the employees opened the vault door and went inside to take photos. As she closed the door, the vault began to move, the report states.
The other employee said she tried to get the other woman away from the vault, but was unsuccessful, the report states. The two-ton vault fell over, landing on the woman and pinning her to the floor at the waist.
The employee went to get nearby construction workers to help in freeing the woman, according to the report. They worked with fire and EMTS, using the Jaws of Life and other tools, and lifted the vault from the woman.
The injured woman was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment. Her condition has not been released.