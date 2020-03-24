Police are investigating an apparent robbery attempt that didn’t end in any injuries, only a bruised ego for the suspect who wound up with a bag full of phony bills.
Between 10:30 and 11 a.m. on Monday, the Lawton Police Department received a call from an employee at Southwest Oklahoma Federal Credit Union, 6714 W. Gore, LPD Public Relations Officer Timothy Jenkins said. The employee said a white male had driven up to the drive-thru window in a white or silver SUV. The man passed a note through the window demanding money. The suspect reportedly did not have any firearms, though the employee said there appeared to be a suspicious package in the front passenger seat. The teller then gave the man fake money, which Jenkins said is supposedly traceable. The suspect then drove off.
The Constitution will distribute additional information as it becomes available. If anyone has information about the incident or suspect, call the Lawton Police Dept. at 355-4636.