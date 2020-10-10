On Thursday, the Comanche Nation Election Office certified candidates for the Nov. 7 general election.
Nominations for tribal offices, the tribal administrator position and legal representative for the tribe were taken Oct. 3 during a rescheduled general council meeting at the Fort Sill Polo Field.
Nominees include:
•Comanche Business Committee (CBC) Seat No. 3: Ronald Red Elk, Alice Kassanavoid, Lyle Cable.
•CBC Seat No. 4: Robert Komahcheet, Sandra Gallegos, Eddie Ahdosy, Tina Cook.
•Secretary/Treasurer: John David Wahnee, Robert Tippeconnie.
•Tribal administrator: Julia Mantzke, Justin Michael Boos, Ross Bernard Kahrahrah.
•Attorney candidates: Rosette LLP, Dorsey & Whitney LLP.
Votes will be cast for the general election on Nov. 7; early in-person voting will be the day before. Absentee ballots are due at the Lawton Post Office by noon on Nov. 7.
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the election is Oct. 23.
If needed, a run-off election will be on Dec. 5 with early in-person voting on Dec. 4. Absentee ballots are due at the Lawton Post Office by noon Dec. 5.
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the run-off election is Nov. 20.
If you have questions, call the Election Office, 580-492-3785.