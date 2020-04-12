CARNEGIE — Ballots will be mailed in the coming two to three days for the May 2 Kiowa Legislative primary election.
Due to the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the voting will be conducted by mail-in ballot only, according to the Kiowa Election Commission (KEC) guidelines. Ballots must be mailed by April 13 to be counted in the final tally.
Eligible voters are tribal members 18 or older on May 2 who currently reside in Districts No. 2, 5, 6 or 7. You must have a current address on file with Enrollment or with the KEC to receive a ballot by mail.
Call 580-919-9384 or 405-996-0504 to update you address.
The election only includes candidates for the following offices:
•Legislative District 2 Zoletone/Carnegie: Michael Q. Primus, II, Carnegie; Jared Lane Tartsah, Mountain View; Donald Tofpi, Carnegie.
•Legislative District 5 P’au-aydle/P’au-gul/Red River: Anita I. Onco Johnson, Walters.
•Legislative District 6 Qocaui P’au/Elk Creek: Ben Lucero Wolf, Hobart.
•Legislative District 7 Cauigu/All Kiowa: Tony Lee Horse, Tulsa; Burnett Pewenofkit, Burkburnett, Texas; Audrey Svitak Colston, Oklahoma City; Jacob Tsotigh, Norman; Rowena West, Tolar, Texas; Modina Yellowhair-Toppah Waters, Ponca City.
Terms of office for the current legislators is slated to expire in July and the seats must be filled so the Legislature can continue to maintain a quorum.
If no candidate gets over 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote getters will face off in an election to follow.
The counting of the election ballots will be May 20 at the Tribal Complex. Due to social-distancing mandates in place, no one outside of the KEC staff will be allowed in the counting area. Results will be posted to the door of the tribal complex in Carnegie, the KEC Facebook page, area newspapers and online at kiowatribe.org.
The challenge period for candidates is within 72 hours of the posting of results. They must be written challenged with an accompanying $500 contest fee submitted by cashier’s check or money order. The KEC will hear and determine the challenge no later than 48 hours following the close of the challenge period.
Contact the KEC: 405-996-0504, 580-919-9384 or 580-458-7164.