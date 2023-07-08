An Elgin man accused of breaking into an ATM and taking $5,400 was identified by its owner from store surveillance video.
Investigators confirmed him as a suspect after seeing him wearing the same cap during the theft as well as in his Facebook profile.
Billy Kyle Wilson, 40, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of second-degree burglary and grand larceny, records indicate.
Shortly after 10:15 p.m. June 23, a man went into the Hop & Sack, 22367 Oklahoma 49, and security video showed him walk around the store before pushing on and examining the ATM, the probable cause affidavit states. A short while later, he was seen opening its door, removing the money cartridge and putting it on a stack of soda. After walking away, the man returned, grabbed the cartridge, and tried to disguise it before leaving. In all, $5,400 was taken.
The ATM’s owner identified Wilson as the man breaking into the machine. Investigators also visually identified Wilson because he was wearing the same ball cap in his Facebook profile photo as the one worn during the burglary, the affidavit states.
Held on $30,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the ATM owner, Wilson returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
