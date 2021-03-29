DUNCAN — A motorcycle making a pass made a mistake and crashed into a pickup causing him the biker to be hospitalized.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Andrew Foster, 31, of Lawton was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries.
Foster was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Oklahoma 7 shortly after 3:45 p.m. Sunday when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dillon White and they collided as the truck tried to turn north onto 9-mile Road, about 9 miles west of Duncan, Trooper Ben Smith reported. Foster, who was not wearing a helmet suffered injuries.
White, 26, of Sterling and his passenger were not injured