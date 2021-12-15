Police responding to a potential hostage situation ended up making an arrest for unlawful gun possession following a short police pursuit.
Lawton Police Officer Matthew Campbell said he was called around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 8 to 2101 SW 38th regarding a possible hostage situation. Shane Randall Williams walked out of the home as officers approached. He continued to his Chevrolet Traverse without heeding the officer’s commands to stop, according to the probable cause affidavit. He then drove out of the subdivision.
Williams dodged police attempts to stop him and a pursuit followed. Williams wrecked in the intersection of Northwest 26th Street and Atlanta Avenue, the affidavit states.
Things next turned to a foot chase as Williams threw down a shotgun and took off running, Campbell said. He was taken into custody near Northwest 24th Street and Cache Road. According to the affidavit, he smelled of alcohol.
Williams’ girlfriend told investigators he’d gone into the closet and retrieved a shotgun. She said he pointed it at her head, the affidavit states.
While in custody, Campbell said Williams refused the blood alcohol test and admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer and smoking marijuana earlier.
Investigators learned Williams had his driver’s license suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the affidavit. He also has a 2012 felony conviction in Comanche County that prohibits him handling a firearm..